Kim Kardashian loves to be in a selfie without make-up, together with his son Saint

Kim Kardashian he wowed his fans on Instagram with this Sunday, may 1. March and the boast of its natural beauty in a selfie together with his son for four years, Saint.

Wear a white top, the hair immaculately collected, and by a sign of peace, celebrities of 39 years, was to be seen, without a drop of cosmetics on the face, while he walked around in a car buggy with the little one. Also in the description, the said celebrity, were in Wyoming, Usa.

In september of last year, the husband of Kardashian, Kanye Westa property of 14 million us dollars, and with many attractions for your family, was in this state, TMZ reported.

The snapshot is a familiar reminder on the ranch, because the star is in France for the participation in the Week of fashion of Paris. Nevertheless, in less than 24 hours, almost 3 million ‘likes’ and more than 8,000 comments reached.

Fans of Kim Kardashian respond to your selfie with Saint

The followers of the entrepreneur praised her face, naked and cheered that you have to spend time alone with the larger of its sons.

“This seems funny! “Love of mother and son“and: “Excuse me, what is a drive?”, some of the impressions were post-card from the memory.

However, the attention, without a doubt, you took Saint because of its spectacular hair and your resemblance to your father.

“Mini-Kanye”, “The little girl has the best hair I“, “The Saint is the most beautiful”, “The child looks just like Kanye” and “Saint Ye baby” are just some of the opinions.

The family of the star of the reality show and the album consists of four children, until now: Northsix years; Saintfour; Chicagotwo; and Agesof nine months.