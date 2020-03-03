Kim Kardashian posted a photo of his youth and users to secure, looks like Chicago

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans on Instagram and posted a portrait image has never before seen if he is the ninth class. The post quickly drew created a sensation, the incredible similarity, which according to the internet surfer, in his youth, with his little daughter Chicago.

In the drawing, the form of last Friday, the 28 February, a Kim, a teenager, posing with a shy smile, without makeup and with a cut bob for a photo Yearbook.

“Ninth grade,” wrote the business woman is 39 years old and in the description of the publication and reached more than 3 million ‘likes’ and amounted to 15,000 reviews.

What Kim Kardashian and Chicago are the same?

The users in the social network, before praising his appearance from a few years ago and praised that, at present, still the events of his days in school; however, the majority of the reactions of the fans impressed the similarity between your face of a girl and his third daughter with Kanye West.

“Oh, my God! You and Chi are literally twins“assured him of his sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Chi, in the secondary school… she looks exactly like Chicago,” said another fan. A third wrote: “This is a lot like Chi Chi“; while a fourth wrote: “she looks just like you, it’s crazy. whatWhere are you cloning machine hidden?”.

Finally, Jonathan Chebanhis best friend, and said to him: “You look like Chi in this photo. I’m not sure, as I realized that, but Yes seem!”. To replied to this comment, Kim Kardashian, he.

“How funny that all the reviews say! I don’t see itbut all to say, so, what I want!”, the celebrities said.

In addition, there were those who refuted observation. “She looks like North“.

“And people say, it’s just nice for all the work that was done. Look at All the senior were you here”, “behind you, hm?”, “Beautiful and natural“and why do you see yourself of 18 in the ninth grade?”, there were other impressions.

The celebrity is the mother of four children, in addition to the rapper: Northsix years; Saintfour; Chicagotwo; and Agesof nine months.