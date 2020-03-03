KUWTK: Jennifer Lawrence, it is the participation in the reality show, and jokes, “I’m the new Kris”

Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, but we do not expect the pot with a special appearance by the actress on the reality tv show! In the episode-final on Sunday (5), the Hollywood star came to surprise, a link to a video of Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, as the two painted the house of the mother of a small True. The two waited for the momanger (where the terms of a mother and a business woman in English) is complied with, but the author of our everlasting, Katniss Everdeen was the one who came up on the screen!

“Here, Jennifer Lawrence is talking about…, who are youit,“ said the actress, when the call is answered. “Not that they are not very well known, and it is nice, but I still talk to Kris?“ he asked Scott impressed, who is at the other end of the line.

“I’m the new Kris“ Jennifer, ” says on the tin, as she took a SIP of the wine, and commented on the picture of a white for Khloé. “Honestly, I think, Yes, this is completely legitimate“ he said.

“Honestly, I have to be true. We don’t have a good time would not be so if you would be here. Good-bye, I love you all. You make me so proud every single day. You look great, baby! It will be OK!“ She continued to Khloé,.

Later, Khloé is the time that you have to act with you in this consequence, it is ridiculous to say to have commented, “Jennifer Lawrence would have been hysterical #KUWTK“. The random and the beautiful, Jennifer Lawrence, cheered for all of us with your input! Come and see!!!

We love this friendship, Jennifer Lawrence, Kris Jenner! It all started when the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, out surprised the actress with a birthday cake, a few years ago, after finding out that you are a fan of the reality tv show. Together we want more of the moments of these divas. download.