Kylie Jenner surprised to be displayed, without a drop of make-up

The entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has appears a new publication in your account of Instagram, where, without a drop of color on the face. Celebrity shows off her natural beauty, without the tricks of the make-up.

The followers of the voluptuous model wondered. Kylie hung a couple of videos on Instagram to promote Stories to your products.

In the video shows part of his face, his eyes, cheekbones, and forehead. Not wearing any base or concealer applied. The Internet users we were able to observe, clean and one of the most beautiful faces of famous Hollywood.

Social networks occurred with reviews flattering to the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. “Really, for the eye very beautiful. You should various effects in the exceptional without so much make-up, so we were able to enjoy your natural charm more followed,” wrote one of her followers

The younger sister of the Kardashian exceeds 153 million followers on your account of Instagram. And also, you have two more accounts, where she promotes their products.

“With every thing that I do not set new trends. But the only thing I want is to inspire my fans are you want, because that’s what I’ve always done,” said Jenner, and Vogue.