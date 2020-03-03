Liz Dany field, a Professor of champeta Shakira, complaint, filtration, video intimate – Barranquilla – Colombia

The young barranquillera Liz Dany field and complained via social networks that your account of Instagram was hacked and published a video of an intimate, in which they appeared.

The field the 18-year-old rose to fame after the show half the time from the output 54 of the Super Bowl last February, if Shakira showed in his presentation, the young man taught him to dance champeta.

In their complaint, the barranquillera pointed out that your account was hacked for the release of the video, a situation, considered it an injustice, but he could delete it, after a few minutes of this remains in the air.

“The privacy of every individual. I would like to ask you, apologies, it’s people who want to see me

wrong, what you want to achieve, but I can’t not do it”, Ocampo said.

Liz field, 18 years old, born in Barranquilla is located in the municipality of Soledad in 2000, the neighboring municipality. The young woman is a graduate of the school, pain Maria Ucros of loneliness and taking care of the preservation of their family, thanks to their habilitades on the dance and the dancing.

He added that those who are the outpouring of your video people want to see, sad or boring, but always want the best attitude.

“There are many people who want to see me wrong,” he said.

The young woman, moreover, makes a part of the group dances The Mamba, African, and comes achieved a great importance due to their talents in dance.

After his performance with Shakira, and the recognition that the singer made him on social networks, the field has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, where she extols the rhythms of the Caribbean.

