Luke, ” the song celebrates their debut on the runway in the parade of Tommy Hilfiger

Luke, Jagger, 20, is as a result of the relationship between the Director of the Brazilian Luciana Gimenez, and the rock star Mick Jagger made her debut on the catwalks of the fashion on this Sunday (the 16th). The first-born of the Gimenez you’re going to see the hand of the sister of the father, Goergia May Jagger for the North-American brand Tommy Hilfiger.

The show foirealizado in London, and brings celebrities such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Naomi Campbell. Just in the first row Giovanna lance Lotti, and Matheus Mazzafera are, a close friend of Luciana Gimenez. Lucas Jagger flew back to New York, where he still lives and is currently studying for the event.

According to the magazine, ” I made a point to keep it a secret, about his involvement in the critically acclaimed show of Tommy Hilfiger, including his mother, who heard the news, just the day. Gimenez has shown that the support for the dissemination of information to the stories in your Facebook official.

Recently, it was disclosed by the news that Lucas is asked, by the TV lead channels, you a program, but Gimenez said, the F5, an event in the Amazon, in November, 2019 at the latest, there isn’t anything in particular.

“I think that if we do a large deal, something that you really want it, he asks me for help. But I’ll let it run loose, although I have my spies,” he tells her. Asked whether it is the career, which tells him on TV, and you, you just want him to be happy,” I said to him, “I am what”.

In September, 2019, at the latest, ” I was in Brazil, and has been criticized for its nail Polish. “By 2020, the people, the pickup at the base of the nail of my child?”, I said Gimenez in the occasion. “I don’ T care about anything. I don’t care that he drinks, not drugs, is intelligent, of good moral character. If he wants to paint it red, purple, and blue, and I’m not there.”