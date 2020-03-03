Miley Cyrus, divorce, romance interrupted and now recording in a hospital | people and Famous

After a weekend in which Miley Cyrus has been forced to throw, a Declaration on the social networks asking for respect and freedom, about his personal life and his actions, the singer has seen, as their forces are weakened and the tonsillitis suffered a few days ago, finished with Cyrus entered the hospital. The own interpreter, 26 years old, shared the bad news with nearly 100 million fans on Instagram, where he published several stories —the format will disappear 24 hours after its release— in the room of the hospital.

“I’m going to try to be healthy, to reach as fast as possible, gorilla Palooza with Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, and Bruno Mars this weekend. You send me “good vibrations”. Wait until the rockstar G*has DS me strength and help me with this shit kick. We have to save the gorillas,” wrote the singer in relation to the gala will be held this weekend to raise funds for the global conservation of species that are threatened with extinction. In addition to the text, Cyrus a picture of himself published was on a stretcher, with the nightshirt of the hospital and one through a vein in the arm.

In another storiesCyrus is grateful to her mother, that they will not separate you from their side in these difficult times. “As you can of yourself determine how you feel. Thank you mom, for the support that this small sick cepillándome hair, table Crysus look a bit better, you’re the best mom,” she wrote next to a selfie in front of the mirror, where you see the mother of the singer peinándola.

But Cyrus did not lose the optimism and for killing boredom at their recording wanted to give a personal touch to the hospital garment, adapted to your body and your style. “Rediseñé my hospital gown,” she wrote next to a picture where you can see that they cut off the sleeves and the collar of the clothing by placing it in a pajama tank top.

In addition to her mother, the artist received a visit from your “best friend”, how you a positive effect on your Instagram. It is Cody Simpson who is coming for a few days after the rupture of his relationship with the influencer Starring kaitlynn Carter, with which he began this summer after the divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, only eight months after the marriage. Simpson has achieved, is in the hospital with a bouquet of roses and guitar and sang., to your partner from a song just for you, as explained above, the own Cryus on your social networks

The two singers are friends since years, although it has in the past week, as jumped the alarms about the beginning of the end of the relationship between the two, after they have been seen kissing in a restaurant. After this date, the last weekend, the two have in common in their social networks pictures together in your house. This new relationship has forced Cyrus is at the center of criticism and angry, was to answer you. “I don’t, recluirme and dating home think, because they are no fun and because I’m extremely uncomfortable, I put myself in a weak position. I would like to do something with who I’m and not hidden in the house, without nothing more that you can see Netflix on the couch,” he wrote.

To claim, in addition, their freedom, and the artist said: “I’m bigger, and I’ll take decisions, to know as an adult, the truth, the details of the reality. The people who only ‘know’ what you are in the Internet. (…) The men, and, above all, the success of which they are accused will never be ‘some putones’. Passing by a young woman to the next, and most of the time without consequences. Them and referred to them as ‘legends’, ‘robacorazones’, ‘donjuanes’… while it is them whores or Sluts is calling”.