Oh, never! Jennifer Lopez surprised to honor all of its special shape, Kobe Bryant

After the death of Kobe Bryant, basketball star of the NBA, the have many of the celebrities shown, that pain, affection, and respect for the players, by the tribute in a different way. Who surprised their fans with their special form of homenajearlo, was Jennifer López.

There are many celebrities who do not believe still what happened to Bryant and her little daughter, Gianna, to exist stopped after a plane crash in California at the end of January. Among the personalities that are still very moved by his death, is the diva from the Bronx to publish who decided through their networks, an attractive image.

– In The News

The singer he chose an original way, to make you, your own honor athletes, always faithful to their style and their love for fashion: you used a manicure special.

Jennifer, on Instagram she shared a photo where you can see, holds with his hands a Cup of that with a letter iota huge Golden color.

A detail that even the attention to the post card the artisthowever, there was another who was more surprised their fans, because in his mouth he wore an enamel cream color with Golden points and the numbers 24 & 2, also in the color of gold, and two hearts with the yellow and the violet of the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

These figures, the JLo wearing on your nails, are Bryant the Kobe and his daughter, Gigi wore the t-shirt. It was really a special way to remember who was his friend.

The image López quickly congratulated garnered over a million likes and hundreds of comments from users of the networks, the artist due to their beautiful idea.