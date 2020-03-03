Rihanna called her a traitor, Jennifer Lopez, ended their friendship to a man | AFP

Until a few years ago, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez friendship was strong enough, which unfortunately ended up distancing and even in insults, everything for a man.

The two successful singers and dancers have in front of thousands of us dollars to say available, and you could be the men, also.

Date Jennifer Lopez is getting married in the near, because she is engaged to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez like Rihanna, who so far is still officially single.

You may be interested in: Rihanna announced that she leaves the music through the maternity

It was in the year 2016, as it happened, the unexpected, The diva from the Bronx Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, ended their friendship years, the situation, the distance between the two arose when the canante the “Umbrella” terminated their relationship with the singer Drake.

How is it used between friends, the ladies Jlo his girlfriend Rihanna comforted, since the date of their separation, nor unconditionally the one for the other, however, everything changed after a short period of time.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd8jh9QYfEs(/embed)







Everything happened at the same time that the interpreters “Work” in the past, and coincidentally, Jennifer Lopez began forming in all parts with Drake, the ex of Rihanna also the outputs with him, because on his official Instagram photos surfaced of the two.

After a consultation entertainment claim that even the singer came originally from Barbados “traitor” now ex-best friendeverything points to the fact that to date, none of the two had an affair, and although Lopez and Drake, both of which have a wedge between the friends.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

Today Jennifer Lopez happily engaged and very much in love, as it has stopped to see on his official Instagram the photo sharing and vines in the company of her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=719Qp2O725Q(/embed)







Lopez and her friend shared in social networks, how your Christmas was and shows their “sabor latino” with dance and laughter, while they danced a sticky piece of meringue.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez celebrated Christmas in the mode of spring, and replete social networks