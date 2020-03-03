Rihanna celebrates her 32 years in Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.- The famous artist of pop music, Rihannacelebrated his birthday 32 in the night of this Thursday 20. February to the destination Los Caboswith a ceremony very Mexican, accompanied by tequila, sombreros, the charros and mariachis, in turn, is surrounded by relatives and his friends in the vicinity.

Through the publication of a video shot by a friend of the popular and admired was celebrated, and from running like wildfire through the social networks, the singer, originally Barbados and be a winner Grammyshows the more than happy to enjoy the great your onomástico, in the facilities of a prestigious resort Los Cabos.

The are “Las Mañanitas“interprets commissioned by a number of mariachi, for the special occasion, the famous star, the musical, comes and put out the candles, a colorful cake designed in his honor, while the applause and the good wishes on the part of participants in your party.

Though Rihanna it is characterized by to be very cautious with your private life, to unleash a host of the celebration, not resistance he the temptation, and shared the video of the celebration, the anger among the millions of fans of ” the interpreter “Diamonds“on the digital platforms.

All fans of the beautiful artists are eagerly waiting for the release of his new label productions for this year, however, the award-winning singer store in a good mood, accompanied by their loved ones in the most important tourist pole Baja California Surprepares his triumphant return in the world of music.