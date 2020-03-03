Rihanna has to be ready for your new hard drive refuses to publish them. | Music

The last publication of Rihanna they sit very well, or extremely bad. The singer is a meme posted on social networks, which leaves us with honey on the lips on his ninth studio album, the project is up today R9.

“Update: I have Update the listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it” (“to hear I publish R9 and negándome”) is the text that accompanies it, a video in which you see the popular doggy style shook her head and jumped, in a box, to the rhythm Jump around.

The good news is, therefore, twice. Rihanna loves it, the sound of your new job and the same would be a lot closer than we think. And this is where the bad news comes: not currently, it seems that Riri leave the work to us and suffer us of new material.

The big questions and mysteries unsolved about this project continue to be: when you see the light? How are you called? How is a dual disc? It is important to remember that a few weeks ago, to be made “in the age of discovery” with its tenth cd, “In this moment, we have put us into the studio, to two other works of art. One would be inspired by the songs with which I grew up. And the other hand, the development went, what I want with the music”. Among others, this is an interesting collaboration with would development Lil-Nas-X.

What seems clear is that we have to wait and see until 2020, in the hands of these two albums. “You will have to wait, Navy. I’m sorry,” confessed a few months ago on Entertainment Tonight.

More than three years since the release of Anti so that the waiting time is going to be particularly hard for the fans of Rihanna. In the summer it seemed that all aims of the rumors that are circulating in the registration of the song Private, Loving, in collaboration with the musician Jamaicans Demarco, allows you to single yourself. But at the moment, nothing.

This move came shortly after Rihanna was and caused a small earthquake, in terms of platforms for streaming music, Tidal impact, Spotify, that went to the game and receives the artist.

We are months (almost years) speaking of R9 of Rihanna, the ninth Studio album that she has assured herself that she will be called, and after all traces of a dual disc is that shows Riri in addition to pop and experience with other sounds, the less commercial.

The reality is that Rihanna seems to be a little tired, that you can reach it and ask for a disk that is not ends: “you have Me ask fried to: when will the R9? How is it with R9?… After you have taken me and the fire, this name, how can I accept to another”.