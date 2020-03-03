Rihanna was seen out of a hotel after 6am

Rihanna was at when leaving the after party of the BAFTA in London, then from 6:30



The singer Rihanna it was from a renowned hotel Chiltern Firehouse in London, then from 6:30 in the morning. The singer attended the after party of the Bafta.

In previous years, Rihanna status has been linked romantically with the rapper Travis Scottthe singer Drake and Chris Brownthe actor Josh Hartnett and the baseball player Matt Kemp.

It is said that Rihanna he is with the rapper Rakim Mayers, better known A$AP Rockyafter his break with Hassan Jameel.

Last year Rihanna stole the show of the Fashion week in New York, where the singer is from barbados, she released her clothing line luxury Code.