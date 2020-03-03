Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, the protagonist of the new film in the Amazon, It

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson They are the protagonists Blissthe new , feature-length film of the science fiction Film will be produced by Amazon Studios, ” the company said in a statement on Thursday, the 20.

In the U.S., Mike Cahill, was previously Director of the The Other Isa (2011) The universe is on the search (2014), he was responsible for the production of the studio.

Bliss the story of Greg, a (Wilson), a man who is separated recently and Isabel (Hayek), a woman under the impression that the world in which we live, it is only one, of the ugly, the dirty and cloudy that the universe is invisible, and full of beauty. The Film shows how He is skeptical about this conspiracy theory, and to believe how little by little, he begins to find that perhaps there were some in the ideas.

“Mike Cahill’s brilliant a storyteller, gifted with a unique ability to work on an ambitious idea in a way that is deeply pathetic that you have to touch the public. We know that our customers will be happy to see you, Mike, Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson and the fabulous cast and crew to make the characters are very complex, but is real in a world so imaginative and exciting,” he said today, the co-Director of Amazon Studios ‘ Ted Hope.

Cahill, for his part, has said that this squad is a “dream come true”, and that the work of the producer Jim Stern, it is a “gift”.