Salma Hayek celebrates 12 million followers, half-naked, in a session of physical therapy

Salma Hayek celebrated her 12 million followers on Instagram by a session of physical therapy.

The star of the Mexican shared in a social network a picture of her lying semi-naked, while you get the treatment in the different areas of the back and buttocks.

Thank you all for your love and support. Bravoooo!!! We went for the 12-million mark! A long, health and well-being of each individual of the hundreds of millions,” he said, referring to the 12 needles in her body.

The actress is of Mexican, always share a part of your life, and your achievements in a social network, but not always, share your own images of your family.

Salma Hayek is married to one of the richest men of France, Francois-Henri Pinault and has a daughter with him she posted.

