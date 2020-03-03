Scarlett Johansson explains the groom-to-life – –and gives a big kiss for the program

Scarlett Johansson was invited to the rector’s episode of Saturday Night Live yesterday (14/12), and took the opportunity to make a statement, to the groom, and Colin Jost.

The actress, 35 years old, he met Jost, 37, while he was attending the same program in the fall of 2017. You noivaram in the middle of the year, and they met again on the stage of the legendary comedy program, one of the most tradition-rich in the United States of America.

During his monologue in the opening, Scarlett said: “It is so good to be back, giving them the SNL-for the sixth time. For the sixth time, less stressful on the farm. If the card is bad, what do you want to do? Get going my friend?”, a joke.

Then, some of the cast members of the program have in the speech of Scarlett, including Jost. “Don’t worry, I’m sure!”, he had to say. In front of her, she said: “I have a lot of friends here! I met the love of my life!” and gave her a kiss on the groom.

They are the parents of a novel, very low – profile – so much so, that the commitment of them only confirmed by a member of staff for the actress, Marcel Pariseau. A few days later, she showed the diamond ring with yellow, the Jost at Comic-Con on July 20. July. It is the third marriage for Johansson and one of the first is, Jost: she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and then with Romain Dauriac in between 2014 and 2017.