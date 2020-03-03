Scarlett Johansson is not happy with coparentalidade with your ex

Scarlett Johansson told the Daily Mail that he is happy with the way in which you and your ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, are dealing with the separation and paternity for all.

The actress, 35 years old and Romain were married in the year 2014, in the same year she gave birth to her daughter Rose, but were divorced in the fall of 2017.

Scarlett, now the wife of the writer of the episode of Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost, says that she and Romain to follow you friends and you are happy with the way in which they deal with the creation of the Rose, after the divorce, and especially in these festive days.

“We will do the best you can be. I’ve never experienced something like this before, so it is not a rule book, but if you have no respect for the other person, and this is important,” he said and added that each of you respect the other person, as a father.

Scarlett Johansson is followed by the paparazzi and the police, they need to bother

The divorce, Scarlett Johansson has helped to improve the performance in the novofilme

Scarlett Johansson on Ryan Reynolds

The star of the Black widow, said to be that a mother has more knowledge now, you can’t control many things in your life.

“You can’t expect to have anything to do with the children, and it is a lesson of life is amazing, sometimes you just have to sit down at the moment, and to be there, and that’s it. You just have to be present, what’s going on,” he says.

Scarlett also shows that it will work based on their relationship to Romain during the filming of the critically-acclaimed film of the series, or another story that portrays a woman whose union is falling apart.

“I don’t necessarily believe that you have lived through the experience, the character you play, but of course there are other things out there,” she says.

“For me, it’s not, it’s the fact that I am a mother and have experience of shared custody coparentalidade (where the two old people do not want to associate romantic, but, give, care and attention for the child, which is generated in the relationship),” he says.

About ex-Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson has in mind the life of the wife of another ex, actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she was married from 2008 to 2011, recalls.

She told Vanity Fair magazine that the relationship will not work, because of the lack of experience and the fact that it is so new.

“My first marriage was when I was 23 years old. I don’t have a real understanding of marriage…. Perhaps I had romanticised the other, I think, in a sense, he commented on the show.

“It was in a different part of my life. I think that now I’m in a place where I can make decisions, are the most active. I’m a little more of this, I think, than I have ever been in,” he said.