Scarlett Johansson, with two nominations for the prize of the trade Union for actors in the USA – the observer

Actress Scarlett Johansson received it on Wednesday morning to consolidate two nominations for the prize of the trade Union for actors in the USA the film “the Irishman,” and “once upon a time… in Hollywood,” her status as a candidate for the award.

The price of the trade Union for actors in the usa (Screen Actors ‘ Guild Awards are a good indicator for the Oscars. Four of the five candidates on the individual level for these awards to be nominated for an Oscar.

In the category of the best performance of the cast in the movie, the nominees of The Irish”, in Martin Scorsese’s” once upon a time: “… in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino’s, “parasites”, Bong Joon-ho’s “The scandal”, by Jay Roach, and “Jojo Rabbit” by Taika Waititi. In the movie “parasite” is the second film in a foreign language, nominated for the main prize, the prize of Union of actors, the United States, which is now in the 26.First Edition.

With respect to the the main castnominated for the Christian Bale in “the Ford v Ferrari” Leonardo DiCaprio in “once upon a time… in Hollywood” Adam Driver in “a Different story”, Taron Egerton in “Rocketman” and Joaquin Phoenix in “the Joker”.

Already in the the primary category for the photos the nominees are Cynthia Erivo at “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson in “a Different story”, Lupita Nyong’o ‘ in the “We are”, Charlize Theron in “scandal” and Rennée bradley cooper is in “work”.

In relation to the award of the best actress, minor Scarlett Johansson, she received her second nomination for the film “Jojo Rabbit”, with all of the other nominees Laura Dern in “a Different story”, Nicole Kidman in “The story”, by Jennifer Lopez at the “hustlers,” and Margot Robbie in “The story”.

With respect to the nominees for best actor in a secondarythe choices you have for Jamie Foxx in “the struggle for justice”, Tom Hanks in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”, Al Pacino in “you”, as Brad Pitt in “once upon a time… in Hollywood” and Joe Pesci are also in the “North of Ireland”.

The winners will receive their prizes on the 19th of January, in the year 2020.