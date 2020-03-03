Selena Gomez breaks the ice, and writes Demi Lovato

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- Demi Lovato was on last Sunday at the Grammy awards, where he was a interpretation, is admired for his fans as the star.

Several artists encargador share through social networks the show from Lovato, however, the attention to certain, was Selena Gomez.

The interpreter of ‘Rare’ went to publish to your account from Instagram, which in its history, the image of Demi and text, the singer is devoted to.

‘I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring, and deserves it was at this point in time. Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery,” said Gomez.

It should be noted that this is the first time in many years, to see that none of them pressed lovingly to him that Demi had more follow on Instagram Gomez because of a feud between the two.