Selena Gomez says that he suffered ’emotional abuse’ during their relationship with the singer Justin Bieber

The American singer Selena Gomez he spoke for the first time publicly about their relationship with the Canadians Justin Bieber. The partnerhad courtship interrupted by seven years, was the subject of hundreds of owner in the Newspapers and during her interview, the interpreter Lots Of You To Love Methe insured felt that he was “the victim of certain abuse“during this time.

Gómez made the explanations in a interview in the podcast by Lulu Garcia-Navarro from National Public Radio in the United States. During his speech, said that “so much so that you don’t want to spend the rest of my life to talk about this, I really am pride to be able to say, I feel stronger and have figured out how overcome“.

Gómez said that relationship he had with Justin Bieber, you came from the dozens of rumors illusions canadian to her, “is something I needed to internalize as adults”. Both started to rely on the year of 2011, when the singer is 19 years old and Bieber, 17, and finally they parted in the year 2018.

The singer spoke with her relationship then be searched by you has been the topic of Lots of You To Love Me on 22 October 2019. Since then trailer for Gómez in connection with the song, the relationship continues to be with Bieber and in the interview the interpreter confirmed that the letter is inspired by the story that he along with the Canadians.

On YouTube, where the clip is to the sum of more than 230 million. reproductions up to this 28. January 2020, said Gomez on the topic “is inspired by a lot of things that have passed in my life since I my last album. I want people to feel hope and that, you know, come out the other side stronger and even a version to the best of yourselves.”

In the interview, Gomez said to be proud of the success of the theme is part of the disc, ‘Rare’, presents the past, the 10. He added that the faith did not receive ” I’m trying suitable” in the relationship with Bieber and the breakage of the same. “And even though I had assumed, somehow, I needed to say a couple of things that I would have liked to have said,” he added.

For Gómez Loose You To Love Me is not a song trying to convey hatred. On the contrary, “says: we had something beautiful, and never not deny that it was… it Was very difficult and I’m glad you finished“he added, before you say that reconcile yourself you has helped, to feel complete.

In the podcast, Gomez also talked about his mental problems. “It is something I deal the whole of life. I don’t think you will feel magically better, there are days that it is difficult for me to leave a bed or in the I have severe anxiety attacks”, he admitted, while he was talking to the other songs of ‘Rare’, how Fun that the mental health.

