Selena Gomez shows that he suffered “emotional abuse” during her relationship with Justin Bieber | people and celebrities

Two years after her relationship with Justin Bieber came to his end, Selena Gomez has spoken for the first time on the move, more than seven years, interrupted with the Canadians. “I feel that I am not the victim of some abuse”, known to the singer, the 27-year-old in an interview on the podcast of Lulu Garcia-Navarro, National Public Radio. With your words, Gomez refers to the emotional abuse, and suffered, he came up with Bieber. “I think it is something that I needed to internalize it as an adult. So much that you don’t want to spend to talk for the rest of my life, I’m really proud to say, I feel strong and I found the way to overcome them,” he explained.

It is the first time that the artist opens up emotionally about her relationship with Bieber. Everything was created because of the drug, the last song Lots Of You To Love Me according to the singer confirmed the focus in its history with the Canadians. “I’m very proud of,” said Gomez on his recent musical success. “I don’t feel I received a treatment (in the relationship and break) and though I had assumed, somehow, I needed to say a couple of things I would have liked to have said,” he continued.

In two months, we have reemplazaste / as if it would be easy, / to me did you think that I deserve it / at the peak of my recovery/Gomez sings in your new theme. A letter that refers to how you just a few months after they officially announced their engagement, with Justin Bieber, the canadian singer began in March 2018, a relationship, with Hailey Baldwin, he in september 2018. I you the world and I-I surrendered to the full-and I first and you loved youcontinue to letters.

Also the actress insisted that her song was not hatred, but is “a song that says: we had something that was beautiful and never to deny, it was not so.” “It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over,” he added. Selena Gomez is worried, is very complete, the now reconciled with itself. “As I don’t want to talk about the rest of my life, about this, I feel really proud to be able to say that I am stronger than ever and I have found a way to overcome them,” Romans, it has recently received.

Although I never talked about it, these revelations not surprisingly, the supporters of the former spouse, because a few months ago even Justin Bieber who was in a publication of Instagram, many of the mistakes of his past, such as “drugs”, “abuse all my relations” and “disrespectful realized to the women”.

The singers share a media story with many UPS and downs. They began their relationship in 2011 and ended in 2014.After the break, both staged a polemic and a dispute to Instagram began as the followers of Selena to criticize, then your partner, Sofia Richie. The singer threatened with the closure of their public profile and Selena Gomez you replied with a convincing comment: “If you do, in contrast to the negative comments, not to post images with your girlfriend. It should be something special between the two of you. Don’t you move in with your fans. You will want to you and there were you in front of nobody”. According to these disputes and years, without just the word, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to resume contact, and they decided to have a new chance. Was at the end of 2017, if you could see to drive again together, walking the streets of Los Angeles, Cycling, kiss, even, romantic messages from social networks. Only a few months after the engagement in March 2018, it was announced that the couple had broken again, and Bieber began a relationship with model Hailey Baldwin, with whom he is secretly in september of the same year.

Gomez, who suffers from lupus and 2017, he underwent a kidney transplant as part of their battle against this autoimmune disease, he suffered an emotional collapse led the membership in a center of psychiatric October 2018, where he remained for two months. After his rehabilitation, the interpreter Wolves he gradually began to live again, back on the social networking platforms, with which it also has had the his come and go and you have the causes a lot of anxiety and depression, and participated in more public events, a film project out of the hands of Woody Allen, and also the cooperation with fashion brands such as Puma or Coach. After almost four years, and outside of music, in October of last year, Selena Gomez released Rareher new album, she made that, on the first places of the charts, music, through issues such as the memory of his history with Justin Bieber.