Selena Gomez without bra walks the streets of Los Angeles | INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez stops all by 2019, because, as he were his first two of simple Loose You To Love Me Look At Her Now a great success.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

By Selena the energy decided, to 2020, for she was ready to throw his new album “Rare”, the record-breaking, zone, one of the artists with the greatest attention to the beginning of this year.

Selena took advantage of the promotion of his new album to show different looks surprised different, because it was carefully taken out using a very, very bright on the red carpet or on the street, apart from in his videos, like the one that you used in your video-Rare.

You may also like: Spread, of course, video intimate of the father of Jenni Rivera

It seems that the next video will bring more looks, daring, as leaked a couple of photos, where we can observe the bears walk through the streets of Los Angeles during the recording of a new video in which he appears, a “slip dress” golden, with a small spaghetti-straps, the back, 100% with a pair of high boots and black, what struck me the most was that it was not with the bra.

It is taken to be assumed that the song may be inspired rhythms, classics from the 70s, everything from the type of looks with, but it is still not confirmed, even though your hair also to assimilate a little in this time. Was in a trendy looks, bold and then Selana up to the present day.

Read also: Irina Baeva search, scare rumors break-up with Gabriel Soto, with a romantic dinner

Many are surprised that the song on a cd of the video clip, or is it because super expectation has caused.

In other topics, the meadow recently, the lead singer of the Texan pointed out the abuse suffered and emotional, while holding the love relationship with the singer of the canadian. He also explained in detail that you had during the relationship, Justin, abuse, and emotional abuse, and this situation affected him psychologically and led, the dependence of the relationship, what he did, it was more difficult to break to endure.

Also, found that after this stage victimizarse was forced to stop the therapy for a long time already, that it is dangerous vivír with this feeling.