Shakira freaks, with their small double room, the daughter of Rakitic

Loading the player…

The Colombian singer Shakira let us impressed in the last Super Bowl if he is to dance the ‘champeta”, a Cuban dance has become of African origin quickly in trend in the network. So much So that Altea, the daughter of the player of FC Barcelona Ivan Rakitić and Raquel Mauri, who has not hesitated to dance ‘champeta’, to the amazement of their parents. Lor has done so well, that heon its own Shakira shared video with the comment: “Ian Andalusian girl Croatian, dancing champeta!“. Her father has responded to ensure: “Not at home”. Altea is a big fan of Shakira, and all at once, as we could see, dancing the other topics, the Colombian singer. Do you want to see it? Click on play and do not miss it.