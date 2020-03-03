Shakira, when she was 13 years old, sings “magic”, their first single

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shakira it is without a doubt one of the artists, Latin most successful, and most important in the history, and his talent has received much recognition internationally. All of you know as a beautiful blonde, had in their childhood and youth, the Colombian black hair.

In networks, there are several testimonies from the beginnings as a video from the 90s, in your shorts 13 years, Shak, appeared on TV to sing his first single, ” musical.

With only 4 years old, which they wrote originally from Barranquilla, her first poem “La Rosa De Cristal”, and at the age of 8 she composed her first song “Your glasses”.

But the singer could not be her debut musical to 14 years, when they released their album with the title “Magic“. This material label very successfully in Colombia, to sell more than a thousand copies, and all the songs you made on the hard disk, were of his own authorship.

An anecdote about his beginnings as a musician, it is that the 7 years to Christmas, which today announced a partner of footballer Gerard Piqué him a typewriter, he has to register, several poems, many of which were in the texts of their songs. Between these compositions, stresses, “magic”, a theme played in a show a cute teenager.

Without a doubt, it was the birth of a great star today, a finalist in the Spotify Awards and also the Billboard Awards.

You see, here’s the fabulous debut of Shakira.

