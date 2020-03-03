Taylor Swift announces that the film will have its premiere on Netflix on this December 31. January

The singer Taylor Swift begin the new year by 2020 from projects, and a lot of illusion, because of this 31. January, your fans will appreciate the premiere of her documentary “Miss americana” is available on Netflix, revealing to important experiences in your personal and professional life. This information is revealed to the artist, the from your account in Instagram.

A documentary by Taylor Swift, Netflix, posted on 31.

“Miss americana” was.directed by Lana Wilson, with the Emmy in 2015 by the “After Tiller” and over 85 minutes of all the areas of Taylor, where she worked as a composer and music star, as well as a woman who is able to project your voice and leave everything on the stage be

Your history of real life is depicted so faithfully in this material is projected, the the 23 January at the Sundance Film Festival and hopes that your goal is motivational to his followers and all those to appreciate to know how it is, your life from day to day.

In addition to this, the artist published in your account on Youtube, the audio of the much-anticipated series.

Social networks, the American singer showed the poster of the film and explains very precisely the release date for their fanaticada, and thus the joy, because it was a material, the expected, because she had, many stumble on the release date, because the singer went through during the 2019 there is a conflict in the workplace, which was in the light of the public processes of the work that he is working with Scooter Braun and the employer, the music of Scott Borchetta, those who you forced to to was low and conditions were not issued, it’s in your contract in the handling.

You can also see: