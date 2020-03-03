Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, the new documentary from Netflix about the singer

Taylor Swift it is one of the biggest stars of the pop music of the time, a job for a few years and cemented their official transition to the genre with his album “1989”.

Taylor Swift the award for “woman of the decade” by Billboard



Now, the newly appointed “Artist of the decade” a small honor to be part of the streaming platform Netflix, which he is preparing a documentary about the life and work of the singer Taylor Swift. is preparing for a further success, or rather

This would be the second project, the Taylor Swift and Netflix together, prepare; the first was the official recording of the concert in Dallas, the interpreter during the “Reputation Stadium Tour”.

The second project was the controversy over the rights to the songs of Taylor Swift, which is now the property of Scooter Braun, and we know very little up to now.

WHAT DO WE KNOW

The documentary, in the Netflix works has the name “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” and around two years has to be carried out.

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” directed as it was by Lana Wilson and described by Netflix as “a portrait of crude oil and developer of one of the artists, the most famous of our time during a period of his life transformer”.

According to the streaming platform, the premiere on the 23. January, 2020. The Director revealed that dedicated many hours of life together with Taylor Swift during a long period of time, in order to catch your essence as a singer, composer, and icon of the fashion, but also for you, your facets, as a member of the women’s movement and as one of the most influential women of the time.

ON THE BRINK

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” was not to see the light of the sun, because the negotiations with Scooter Braun, bought the tape by Scott Borchetta, the rights to the masters, the first 6 albums of Taylor Swift, and whose use was necessary for the documentary.

Thanks to the support of the public and personalities from the industry, Taylor Swift, the permissions I have for the use of their music. received

