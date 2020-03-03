Taylor Swift starts the video clip for their new single ‘The Man’

The singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress Taylor Swift premieres these days is his new single and video ‘The Man’.

Taylor Swift follows a history of success in the last few months. Has won numerous awards AMA’s including artist of the decade’ along with four other prices, which enabled it held the record until then, Michael Jackson. Also the winner of two awards EMA for Best Video with ” I was!”, and Best of all, Us-American artists; and a MTV movie award AMA for Best Video.

‘The Man’ is included in ‘Lover’the seventh Studio album of one of the great POP -, ‘Lover’ went to the sale at the range by their new label, Republic Records, US. The so-called “Pop Princess,” as he began his career highlight in the Country scene, has become one of the most popular icons of the last decade Artists selling multi-platinum, can boast, among other things, a dozen Grammy Awards, an Emmy, more than twenty American Music Awards and countless other awards, and more.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqAJLh9wuZ0(/embed)

Taylor Swift was in the Madcool Festival 2020 on Wednesday, the 8.July.