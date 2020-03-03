Taylor Swift’s crown as the singers with more sales worldwide by 2019

Photo: Courtesy

Taylor Swift was declared as the tonkünstler with higher number of sales at the international level until 2019.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, said, via a press release that the performers of ‘Lover’ with crowned himself the star of more success in sales around the world.

The artist was also called “a perfect example of a real star in the world” the CEO of IFPI, Frances Moore.

In august, 2019 Swift released her album “Lover”, he could the first place of the lists in more than 10 countrieshe impressive number of 3 million units sold in the first week.

Swift was immediately in the list Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Billie Eilishalthough the singer had already reached a record high similar to the one in 2014.

The list includes in its Top 10 artists such as BTS, Lady Gaga, Queen and The Beatles.