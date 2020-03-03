The beauty secrets from Alessandra Ambrosio, the new face of Omega – Marie Claire magazine

+







In 1952, the collection Constellation of Omega, was re-launched with a team of ambassadors, the powerpuff started. In addition, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford (the former face of the brand), the Chinese actress Liu Shishi, and the Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio. From around 100 different models, both with the 25mm and 28-and 29-mm, and you have gone through a makeover, as it is the company’s President, Raynald aeschlimann, ICRC.

“She has an energy, the solar energy,” said Rainald, the election of Ambrose to the team. “The impression I have is that you will never forget. They are charismatic, adventurous, loving, more than beautiful”, the Board of Directors. For Ambrose, the partnership-the result of a courtship of the former is. “I started with Omega in 2016 at the Olympic games in Brazil. I am very happy to be part of this team of women are so amazing,” says the model.

At a press conference in the Marie Claire it was said at the Shanghai-Ambrose that this was the third visit to the city. “It is a great place to eat and to buy things, im new in the world,” he said.

He also said, what are your beauty secrets are. “I love you séruns vitamin-c-sun creams are also very important, and hidradantes. I have one in a spray bottle, and I love the rose water in the line, Madonna – who also has a great texture for the hair. I like the eye cream from La Mer. And I make face masks at home.”

