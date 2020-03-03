The daughter of Beyonc is rob the idea in the “Super Bowl” in this incredible way

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
11


The Super Bowl is seen the event televised ms of the United States, that the American football is the sport ms is consumed in this nation, in l, you can watch the big stars Shine like never before, and this year, one of which was the daughter Beyonc.

Blue Ivy, primognita the singer and Jay-Z, rob all the attention, when trucks, who along with his father, the field and the grandstand at the Hard Rock stage, Miami, because your wardrobe was worthy of a rock star.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here