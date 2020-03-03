The look of Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner at the party by P. Daddy

The rapper and music producer Sean Combs, better known as P. Daddycelebrated this weekend for all you birthday number 50. In his villa in Beverly Hills, where the party took place, a rendezvous of important gifts celebrities, and the highlight: the top model Naomi Campbellthe actress Kate Beckinsalethe sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenneras well as your colleagues Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

And although everyone, of party it was a waste of glamour and stylethere were two invited -how would you have agreed – about lucieron sexy black dresses, closely the body, and with a opening at the leg the came on the level of the upper thigh. Both looksrails inspired in the famous character illustrated Jessica Rabbit. You know who you are?

The beautiful singer Beyonce was the chair for the style and eleganceduring the incendiaba social networkswith a dress is tailor-made by the company Kujta & Meri. The design color black with sweetheart necklinewith decorated applications in the form of feathers, which had inlaid rhinestone. The asymmetrical skirt had opening which came at the height of the hips and discovered the beautiful legs of the singer.

To complement lookthe artist wore a pair of long gloves made of velvet (very much in the style of 50-ies), together with earrings, ring and bracelet with diamonds and emeralds created by designer high jewelry Lorraine Schwartz.

For his part, the small clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jennercame dressed, with an impressive sequin dress with deep necklinelong sleeves and shoulder padsmade by the company Balmain. This design also had a opening one leg was up to thigh high.

The dress accompanied him for a few Slippers high heels with suspenders and, as always, was make-up flawless with a matte finish, and for the hair style prefer to wear the style bob with stripes in the middle.

Although both were very sexy and, without a doubt, were the the best of the nightthe similarity of the two designs will not go unnoticed for everyone. We already have our favorite. What is for sale?