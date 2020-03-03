The love life of Miley Cyrus through the years

Dylan Sprouse The actor, the 27-year-old joked about her ‘relationship’ with the singer because she says that they had an affair for a day, if they both had the 12 years, which ended when Miley and Nick Jonas met. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Nick Jonas The musicians built a relationship in the year 2006, however, by the end of 2007, it was all over. This relationship led to the hits ‘Lovebug’ and ‘7 Things’. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Justin Gaston After the separation of singer Nick Jonas, Miley decided to start a new relationship with model Justin Gaston. The romance lasted 9 months, because the actress moved to Georgia to film “The Last Song” [2010]. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Avan Jogia The rumors of a romance started when the actors of the “Victorious” was seen ” kissing Miley during her birthday celebration in 2010, however, there was never a confirmation of one of the two. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Liam Hemsworth The relationship between Miley and Liam was given more to talk about. Both met during the shooting for “The Last Song”, and they began a relationship in 2012. For the year 2013, there was talk of a separation, and in 2014 the couple was engaged, but the gusto was short-lived, as they decided to separate. 2018 Miley and Liam were seen together again, and the end of the same year married; the marriage lasted about 8 months, because the couple announced its separation in august 2019. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Patrick Schwarzenegger During one of the many separations between Miley and Liam, the actress, a relationship of a year with the model Patrick Schwarzenegger had, the one that ended the year 2015. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Stella Maxwell Months after her separation from arnold Schwarzenegger, Miley was with a view to a kiss with the model of Victoria’s Secret, what replied the singer: “I’m open to anything as long as no additional animals.” Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16



Starring Kaitlynn Carter The romance between starring kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus lit up the social networks, since it is the divorce between her and Liam is not yet confirmed, and the Internet was full of photos of the artists by “Wrecking ball” kissing with the bloggers in Italy. The relationship lasted only a month. Photo:



Getty Images Status:

08/10/2019

14:16

