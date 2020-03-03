The mayor of Paris to celebrate the liberation of the country

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said in a post on Twitter, the release of former President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva.
“It’s good to know that the ex-President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio “Lula” has been published by Silva da, of the just. I hope as soon as possible in Paris, where he is an honorary citizen,” he tells the post.
You should also read:
Bus crash leaves 33 injured in France
Renan says, to fix the freedom in this country, a part of the plot to get him out of the race in the year 2018
The squid leave the prison in Curitiba
Loading...