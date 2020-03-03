The parachutes of the garbage remains in the streets, and the building of a fortress | Fortress – the Last News from the Fort



FORTALEZA, CE, BRAZIL, 27.02.2020: an impressive one-man-throw away waste in public space is prohibited. The points of accumulation of trash on the streets of the city. Rua Coronel Alves Teixeira. (Photo: Fábio Lima/for THE PEOPLE (photo: FÁBIO LIMA/PEOPLE)



During the time of heavy rains in the North-Eastern state of Ceará, in the production of garbage scattered in the capital are in danger the most. The point of the proliferation of rats, flies and cockroaches, and they also provide a space for the rearing of Aedes aegypti mosquito, the transmitters of arboviruses. In addition to the entupirem storm sewer pipes and channels, and to floods in the result of the occasion.

To have Ajax just for the PEOPLE, visited some of the “garbage” is shown, which are of the followers of the profile in the Instagram PEOPLE are Online. At the intersection of the Lieutenant, and Gonçalves Ledo, in the middle, a teacher of 40 years, prefer not to be called wanted to measure to the waste problems of the skin, the his son in two years. Add to this the disruption caused by the bad smell. “This stench is in the day-and night-time. And it is already for years that this is the way”, denounced it.

In the rua Barão de Canindé, the city is now used, and Montese, the junk takes up on the sidewalk and forces pedestrians on the streets. Personal trainer, Lino Monteiro, 48, the debt of the population for the garbage dump. “The city clean-and the next day, come to us, to the dirt from here. And it seems that the dump truck (trash) happens twice a week,” he said.

“Here, you always have the trash, because you always have people leaving. And, it we are exactly here, where. Because for you, it is all the same, right? We are, and put them in the trash. We can make it in the art”, you can compare a woman to be in a situation on the road, which is a two-year de Canindé, with his team-mate. It is also not preferred are identified.

Avenida José Bastos, almost on the corner of avenida Carneiro de Mendonça, in the neighborhood of Democritus the Rock, the son of a Central location to a quarter of the increase. In the trash, away from all the customers in the store, the part of the Review Feitosa, 38. “But that is the fault of the people, the city government comes in, adjusted and for the people, for everything is dirty,” she said. He claimed, already thinking about the set-up of a plaque with the inscription no waste. “But it was not of any use. It seems that people are more excited about the introduction of in the Bush, when you see a sign,” she says.

The slope of the waste increases, on the street, Frank Rock, in the neighbourhood, Henry George, and, as a result, Ana, Paula Smith, 39, was nearly hit by a Bicycle and a car. There is no more space on the sidewalk for their offense, and they had to walk in the street A similar situation happens, Janet Smith, 46, in the street rua Coronel Alves Teixeira, on the corner of Visconde do Rio Branco, in district of Joaquim Tavora, with his daughter Anne, Rayssa Silva, 14. “It is, therefore, about three years ago. In the past week, almost like a motorcycle, it will take me,” he said.

In the following attractions: Iracema Beach, at the corner of the street Jose Avelino, and the historian, Guarino Alves, who builds plastic bottles, paper, Styrofoam, and a bad smell of the waste. A resident of the Region for the past 50 years, and Janio de Almeida, 57, has cleaned everything lost, to see the hope of the region. A layer of ash covering the wall. “And yet you have the people burn the garbage and there is a fumaceiro is terrible,” he says.