The result of the first phase of the entrance exam of the federal university of parana 2019/2020

The Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) announced that on the afternoon of Wednesday (13), and the list of successful completion of the first phase of the entrance exam 2019/2020 (see full list below). The large number of hits and at the same time came out of the system offline for more than a couple of hours.

All in all, for the entrance examination this year, the signed 38.453 candidates, the of 5.628 job vacancies available in 129 courses of the federal university of parana. The second phase is scheduled for the 24. and 25. of this month. On the first day, which will take place in the understanding and production of text, while the specific indications to be taken to ensure that on the last day.

The probable date for the publication of the results of the finale at 10.January.

Click the ” + ” in each course and you will find a full list of approved.