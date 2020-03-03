The safety belt it is indispensable equipment in the coach and bus travel

Without a seat belt, the passenger can be thrown up to the outside of the bus. And if the vehicle is in motion, a person of 70 kg, for example, the body thrown forward with the equivalent of a weight of 350 kg) – this is a simple.

The majority of the passengers in a bus through the streets of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil in the rule, a simple step that can make a big difference in the event of an accident, use the belt to take a safety. As is the case in the travel of the car, this is a warning that you need to make it a habit of traveling in public transport, whether buses, mini buses or vans. With the arrival of a long holiday weekend when many take the opportunity to travel, it is important to remember the importance of safety equipment.

On Board each passenger should check to see whether the safety belt of the seat on the seat cushion, which is available for use. This is the duty of the carrier to keep the belt in perfect condition, and it is visible, as a reminder to the user.

Why the use of the safety belt is just as important

It is not new that a seat belt can save lives. In the long, short, or long, this piece of protection is required as it is in the vehicles of public transport, in cars.

The belt holds the passenger firmly in his seat. In the event of a sudden stop, crash, drift, sudden, or-in cases of the most serious, and the fact that I wear the safety belt, can make the difference between a walk, she suffered a minor injury, or more serious, or you will lose a life

Without a seat belt, the passenger can be thrown up to the outside of the bus. And if the vehicle is in motion, a person of 70 kg, for example, the body thrown forward with the equivalent of a weight of 350 kg.

In addition to the risk of serious injury, passengers without a seat belt may cause injury to other passengers in the instance of an accident.