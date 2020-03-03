The spectacular office looks for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has built, a rich, millionaire, thanks to his brand of make-up Kylie Cosmetics and, of course, that the headquarters of your large business, at the height of her life.

We know very well that the youngest member of the family Kardashian-Jenner She LOVES the color pink so it is not surprising that you see in your house where you doing back here-is in every detail in your office.

In General, the entrepreneur is asked, the rooms were very clean-almost minimalist- but with plenty of accents in the color pink. For example, in the lobby, the large neon pink with your name of the true protagonist of the space.

The office is open what it allows the computer to keep you in constant communication. Another detail in this work area, the use of the poducto as a decoration is stresses because the wall boxes for make-up according to their color, and together, they formed a wall, the chromatic incredibly.

In the “hall of creativity”, was a room is very zen-all in white and only with the required equipment in order for the creativity to flow freely and avoid distractions.

On the other hand, the kitchen is set apart from the rest of the room, so one room was completely black, the feminine side of the Jenner highlights. In the dining room, draws the attention of a number of cosmetic boxes, framed and placed along the wall, from which a large installation, decorative.

Kylie objective, an office for her mommy Kris Jenner, of its classic style in every detail of the room, working. The office of Kylie Jenner is very much like their mother, both a large work Desk, high-contrast (black) with a small space in white, the only difference between these is that the office for Kylie contains game room for your little Stormi.

The headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics it also fits for a room-recording -, editing -, a dressing room, several conference rooms, a wing for Kylie Skin, showroom, products, photo Studio, and a tester.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VayyLoioSAk(/embed)

