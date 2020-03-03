The surprising reaction of Taylor Swift while listening to the new singles from Selena Gomez

By 2019, the year of the personal for was Selena Gomez.
Exactly one year ago, the us-American actress had been removed entirely from public life. After the internaran stuck in a mental institution, the focus in October 2018, the “negative emotional spiral,” with the help of which you caused his illness had on the one hand, the social networks that left the scenarios and decided to focus on their health.
But back to the beginning of 2019, it made them stronger than ever before.
In the last months he played in commercials; he worked in Coachella; she took partnerships -such as those of J. Balvin or Julia Mitchell; introduced the film The Dead Don ‘ t The at the Festival of Cannes; participated as a producer in the documentary from Netflix Living Undocumentedand it looked, to give parts of your relationship, the more painful with two new singles: Lots of you to Love me and Look at her now.
And to bring in those months, in which I tried, in order, your emotions and your life again an old friend stayed next to her and refused it “in the privacy”: Taylor Swift.
In spite of their differences and anger, the two singers of the friendship that will always support them in ten years, the one to the other. So, when Selena threw his last two songs, based on your private life and that she is self-described as a “diary, more staff”, Taylor Swift showed off her opinion. The reaction of the interpreter Shake it Off you will be surprised.
“It was one of the best experiences, because I was her friend, for a decade, and I his family have,” said Selena Gomez in an interview in the ENGLISH S Kiss FM. “He put the song and she and her mother just began to cry, and to cry”.
The ex-girls Disney told me that Taylor Swift always rejected, despite your emotional UPS and downsyour negativity towards the lupus disease or after any simple anger. And for this reason, she and her mother delighted in hearing Lots of you to love me and Look at Her Nowbecause in the texts of these topics, Selena describes a past that is determined to leave behind.
“She’s crying, because they felt proud of me, you enter fully into a new life, without involvement of, the terrible things, abuse, emotional chaos. I felt a great relief. As a sister and an aunt for me. Feels great that the people I love, so see,” he added.
Not only Taylor Swift has supported unconditionally to Selena Gomez in recent months. The ex-girls Disney went on to defend publicly to her friend, the problems with the rights to his songs. And even though Taylor Swift is the artist who sold more records is in the year 2019 Loverrecently he lost the rights to their first six albumsnow Scooter Braun, manager of artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber belong.
You lose the rights to your entire repertoire means that the interpreter Love Story not any songs, which they self-composed, without asking for permission you can sing. A situation that Selena Gomez found it outrageous and offensive, and led to publish it-a comprehensive map, on Instagram.
“Now the heart is hard for me” began the ex-girls Disney “it makes Me sick, and I was angry, very much (I don’t care whether you reprisals, this is my opinion. It is the greed, manipulation and power. No heart, no thoughts, no more. Don’t have respect for you four was the letter that my friend, is writing in her room, since I was ten years old. You stole and crushed in one of the best lyricist of our time, while his fans the opportunity of his entire musical career.
I have known Taylor since the age of thirteen. She is the wife of sensitive, fearless, party and strong, I know. People can call a bitch, but the truth is that there is a strong woman with identity, to which he does not pay attention to these things. I heard Fearless before I, and only I remember, that we are in bed, I was proud that the album was heard all around the world, but a pain if you don’t want to. Finally, on a floppy disk, many young women who have the feeling of being saved, alone, and had broken the heart. Needed, to heal. I’ve seen how she came to be constantly up, he is today, and his life belongs only to him.
I can tell you first-hand that the most important thing for Taylor and your family, your partner, your fans and your music. Really, I hope to have a change of opinion about this unhappy event. My best friend (or one of my friends) are constantly shot down, the feeling is terrible. You will never stop fighting. The people will be greater due to their elections. Others remain always the same. I just want to have a change of heart. I love you,” wrote the ex-girl Disney.