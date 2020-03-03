The wedding of Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart, is a surprise on the birthday of the player. New video!

To have Izabel Goulart ready to have a lunch booked to celebrate with friends the birthday of the groom, and Kevin Trapp, who just at the age of 28 years on Sunday (8.). is In your profile in Instagram, the model of the stories with a video of the moment shared, when a player of Paris Saint-Germain, a club where he acts as a Keeper – find out the surprise throughout the journey of the couple in Mykonos, Greece. “Celebrating with my best,” he wrote of the angels in the publication. In December, they are still a couple, and the two enjoyed the feast of the end of the year in Fernando de Noronha, state of Pernambuco.

Elizabeth wins a statement on the anniversary of the groom, ‘I love you’

In his profile He posted a picture with her friends during the lunch break, for a birthday, including Manuel Neuer, the star for the team from Germany in the fifa world Cup in Russia, and his mother, Anna Weiss. In the caption, he said to a companion, and thanked him for the celebration a surprise. “I can’t describe to you how I am blessed to be surrounded by all these fantastic people. This is a tribute for you, my bride, Izabel Goulart. Thank you for making me feel so special on my birthday. I love you!”, I wrote it.