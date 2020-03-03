To understand the new app, improvements to interaction with the consumer, and it helps, the rate-of-energy

The consumers of electric power in the whole of Brazil, are now a mobile application that simplifies the service and contains information on topics such as the composition of the electricity bill.

The Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (Aneel), in the rio de janeiro-the consumer is a channel of access to get even closer to the consumers of electric energy with the Agency. In the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, the state Agency responsible for the regulation of Public utilities (Agepan), in cooperation with the Agency (Aneel) in the monitoring of energy services.

The app is available for all operating systems, Android and IOS devices. The platform also facilitates the logging and tracking of requests of the Ombudsman’s office (complaints, suggestions, praise and complaints, provides guidance for the most important procedure in connection with the supply of energy, and General information about the sector.

One of the key services to be offered, in order to Understand it “” – account from which the consumer will be able, via knowledge of the elements that make up the total sum of the invoice, with the help of interactive simulations, the bills of retail customers.

The calculations of the tariff are available to take into account the reality of each and every consultant to be selected by the user, and the flag of the Rate in effect (currently yellow), but not taxes, such as ICMS, PIS/Cofins-tax rate for street lighting.

On the platform, as you can see, is to use in its presentation of the various components that affect the rate, such as the costs for energy, Transmission and distribution costs and the Flag of the tariff.

The app also allows you to change the course of complaints with the Agency (Aneel), and the access to the various types of information in the industry, such as the flag, the tariffs that are currently in force, please contact the office of the Ombudsman in the Institutional rio de janeiro, information about the company, about the rights and obligations of the consumer.