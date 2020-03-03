Top make-up artist launches a lipstick, inspired by celebrities such as Amal Clooney, Susan Sarandon, Alessandra Ambrosio… – Beauty – Glamurama

When Harry Potter meets the world of beauty, all the magic happens. Of the top make-up artists, the English, Charlotte Tilbury has released a collection of Hot Lips 2, consisting of 11 lipsticks, inspired by an 11 ‘personalities in the mutant and the legendary’. One of them is the author of the Harry Potter series by J. k. Rowling, as if by magic, she changed into a nude-lipstick-peach. The line is a tribute to the still-Amal Clooney (the Amazing Amal), Susan Sarandon (the Red-Hot Susan), Alessandra Ambrosio (the angel, Alessandra), Kylie Minogue (the Dancefloor Princess, Olivia Palermo, In love With her), Sofia Vergara (Viva La Vergara), Jennifer Aniston (Glowing Jen), among others.

In addition to the beautiful, the lip glosses were released, for a good purpose: to make 1 million pounds (6 million dollars) raised from the sale will be donated to women for women International, an institution that helps to build up the women survivors of the war, her life), of which Tilbury has become an Ambassador for the global end of 2016.