Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which in 2018 is expected to be longer, and you will need new threads

Photo: reproduction/instagram/@Victoria’s secret



Dozens of models in the world hit-parade on Thursday (8) for the program for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the latest in the year 2018. The annual parade of the brand’s lingerie, which has, since 1995, held this year in New York city and live-music by The Chainsmokers, Kelly Mendez, Halsey and Rita Ora.

The Brazilian model, Barbara Fialho, 30, said of the innovations of this year’s programme with a number of segments higher than usual, it will take longer. They also told me that one of the highlights of the night, that is, the pair of wings to close the show.

In your seventh participation at the show, said Fialho to have high expectations. “Every year, there will be more and more important to be a part of the show. The list becomes more and more competitive, with more new girls. I think that the more time passes, the more you realize how much a passenger is, and how much of it I will miss it in the future. I’m trying to make the best of it,” he said. “I want to work as a model on the market and want to work with me.”

In addition, there is a parade for the Brazilian Adriana Lima, Gizele Oliveira and Lais Ribeiro. All in all, it is 60 and for women, the number is higher than that of the previous year. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Candice Swanepoel, Shanina shaik trial and in the model with vitiligo, Winnie Harlow, also on the runway, the signing of a number of diverse.

Not long after, was chosen as the model to wear the Fantasy Bra this year, which is a bra for more than two thousand diamonds, Swarovski crystals, the cost an average of$ 1 million. Last year, Lais Ribeiro was the angels chosen to wear the piece, by the model of the dress.

The show this year, it will be displayed on the TV, only on 2. December 22 o’clock, by the American ABC Network.

Source: The Dial Press