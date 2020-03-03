Video. Girl and the driver of the bus, dancing, Taylor Swift

The little Emerson and the driver of a bus in Orlando were song minutes of joy for the passengers, when, without the slightest trouble, began to dance to the “Shake It Off“of Taylor Swift.

The mother of the small, Brette-Ashley Schmitt, rose in the video Facebook two years ago, when there was a dance, but again, items recently on Instagram and was then, if it is malware.

It also reads: Young (will a virus spread by the name of rare in Mérida

The little girl was down by the bus when the song is heard. Then he came back and said to the driver: “this is my favorite song!”. The driver reacted in an unexpected way. You turned up the volume of the music, everything he could… and began to dance, like Emerson.

“I’m sure that a route to follow crazy, but stopped, jumped to the music, everything you could,” wrote Brette on your Instagram. “Thank you, Mr bus driver, can make the day for our little ones!”.

It also reads: a nurse helps people who live on the streets and is spreading like a virus

Until three days ago, a video on Instagram, I had over a million reproductions. The reaction was such that Brette, she asked, through the same social network, the help, search the driver, made them so happy to Emerson.

vare