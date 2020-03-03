Was Clare Crawley engaged? Benoit Beausejour-Savard still roots his ex-fiance after their break-up

It’s official – Clare Crawley will lead season 16 of The Bachelorette, and the fandom is buzzing with excitement. The 38-year-old woman breaks the tradition because it does not come from the current season of Peter Weber from The Bachelor. But she has been a member of the franchise for some time. And as some viewers have noticed for a long time, the last time we saw Crawley, she got engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard during the baccalaureate Winter Games meeting. So why did Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard split up? A lot has happened since the couple met, but Beauséjour-Savard still seems as favorable to his ex-fiancé.

Clare Crawley and Benoît Beauséjour-Savard got engaged after their meeting on “The Winter Games of the baccalaureate”

Benoît Beauséjour-Savard and Clare Crawley on “The Baccalaureate Winter Games” | Paul Hebert / Walt Disney Television via.

After appearing in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor and the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Crawley found his way to The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. Once installed, the hairdresser in Sacramento, California, met Beauséjour-Savard from The Bachelorette Canada and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

Of course, Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard were successful. However, there was a bit of trouble in paradise. Crawley also saw something in German competitor Christian Rauch. So when Beauséjour-Savard confessed her feelings, she admitted that she still wanted to explore her options. Beauséjour-Savard then left the show.

But even so, the couple still got together after the shooting of the reality TV series. During the Baccalaureate Winter Games: World Tells All, Crawley revealed that she had reconnected with Beauséjour-Savard on her return to Sacramento. Then, speaking with host Chris Harrison, the Canadian native said he couldn’t stop thinking about Crawley, noting how much he cared about her. So he couldn’t help but reach out when she left the show.

Meanwhile, Crawley shared Beausejour-Savard’s feelings and expressed how much she loved him in a tearful speech. And at the end, Beauséjour-Savard knelt down and proposed to Crawley.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s crazy,” Crawley told People about his engagement in February 2018. “Taking part in these baccalaureate shows is a huge risk and you don’t know the result. It’s scary, but it’s a risk you have to take to get good in the end. “

Why Clare Crawley and Benoît Beauséjour-Savard broke up and ended their engagement

Despite the comforting proposal at the Winter Games meeting, Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard broke up and ended their engagement in April 2018. On their respective Instagram accounts, the couple Bachelor Nation wrote a joint statement regarding their separation, suggesting that she was friendly. Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard wrote:

We understand that many of you have asked questions about [our] relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect we have shown in real life off-camera. We understand, however, that public engagement on television is changing that.

It is with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think about each other and we both hoped it could work. I am sorry that this is not what you want to hear, but it is our truth. Just know that there are no negative feelings here, we are just two people who believed in love and were open enough to give it a chance.

We always care very deeply for each other (this is why no disrespectful hatred or comments will be tolerated towards each other.) Please also respect our privacy, because with the end of any relationship, this n is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and your love while we share our vulnerability with the world.

Benoît Beauséjour-Savard shows his support for Clare Crawley as “The Bachelorette”

Now, a few years after the end of their engagement, it seems that Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard are still on good terms. In an interview with Life & Style Magazine after the announcement of Crawley’s Bachelorette on March 2, Beauséjour-Savard confirmed that she had maintained a friendship long after the breakup.

“She has always been very kind to me, even after the breakup,” he said. “We have spoken regularly and we still care very much about each other.”

Meanwhile, Beauséjour-Savard has declared his support for Crawley as the next bachelorette.

“I’m glad she had this chance to find love because we both trust this process. All I want for her is to be happy because she deserves the best, ”he said. “She will be the best person to call her men if they are not there for her.” I am sure she will find her soul mate. She will be the best single, I can tell you. “

Crawley’s engagement to Beausejour-Savard may have been short lived after the Baccalaureate Winter Games, but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood as the new bachelorette advances to find her forever. Now, Bachelor Nation fans should wait to see how the Crawley adventure unfolds when The Bachelorette Season 16 airs on Monday, May 18. Stay tuned.

