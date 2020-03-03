What is Selena Gomez in the face? Check out their latest photos

The American singer Selena Gomez has been criticised, because of their appearance, because the audience is through the abuse of cosmetic surgery, and edit your photos.

Recently, the singer has shared some images on social networks where your cheekbones look more pronounced, and the muzzle pointed more to what has triggered all kinds of reviews by the Internet users.

As the fans of the singer, Gomez has decided, for the hyaluronic acid, stretch your skin, although there are others that write the changes to the physical use of botox.

Also, the interpreter was accused overdo it with the editing of your photos in the social network, a situation that has always refused, because he speaks out against something that is not.

You don’t listen to these crazy social networks. You still have some fans, the maturity, the love you really and respect,” wrote one of her fans in defense of the interpreter.

Is it my imagination, or Selena and he was hand-in-hand with botox or hyaluronic acid?”, wrote another supporter, but the singer has, the comments are ignored.

Selena was an example for his followers, the message of acceptance, the share in each photo and more content is displayed, in accordance with your body.