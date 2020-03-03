What Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting married?

Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom held their wedding in the spring of this year. The singer, who said previously that the couple give the “step by step”, has been silent about the details of your upcoming wedding

An insider told the magazine “People”, that the couple ends with a “scheduler to fully, all the details of the wedding”.

“Katy seems to be responsible, but Orlando is also involved in the planning. However, stressed not seem to be about it. It is a fun celebration with family and friends,” said the informant.

Bloom suggested that she gave to Perry on 14 February last year, and the couple had their engagement on Instagram.

In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O Show in australian radio, the singer said that her wedding is “very intimate”, but then it was pointed out that anyone who claims to know more than that, talking to no idea of what you are.

“There are a lot of details, but I haven’t shared yet,” Perry said.

“I don’t know if you really need to share with the audience. There’s always a rumor stupid to change a date. It’s like, ‘please, I have my date insured from the February 19 and committed myself on the 14 of February of last year!”, the interpreter said.

“Finally, a guy who is very friendly and supports the women-and European champion,” said Perry about the star for “the Lord of The rings”. “Oh, and once I experienced that in my own life, I believe there are great men!”, he added.

A report in Us Weekly stated that after three years of dating indicators and a proposal for Valentine’s day, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved to have your wedding.

Originally scheduled for December, the couple changed the date. A source revealed exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that the wedding changed the date.

“You changed time because of the location,” said the source. “Don’t worry, everything is still going well for the couple. Beyond the love,” he added, shows that the singer of 35 years, and the actor, 42 years old, enjoy every minute you in planning your wedding.

“You have a party, wedding, local, and the other is a wedding party destination,” said the source.

The babies are also in mind. “Katy wants her first child shortly after the marriage,” said the source.

The way the marriage was long. The pair met at the beginning of 2016, separated in February 2017, and remained friendly during their separation, before their romance rekindled five months later in august. Since then, the pair has remained inseparable.