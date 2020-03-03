What they have in common, Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell?

The magazine CR Fashion Book the legendary former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeldchose three icons of fashion for the cover of March: Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell. This edition is dedicated to the power and a photo had to shoot under the famous women and plays in the sixties.

The production, which managed to unite these figures took place in Los Angeles, the motoqueras of the ‘ 60s inspired black-and-white images. Were taken under the lens Mert & Marcusrecognised fashion photographer, with voluminous hairstyles and looks totally black.

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell lookeadas as motoqueras. (Photo: CR Fashion Book)

“For the first time, @cher, @naomi and @kimkardashian join forces for the new issue of CR Fashion Book, with the subjects of power. Inside, the trio of symbols is opened, to defend the use of their respective voices and platforms, the causes close to their hearts,” said the famous fashion magazine with a photo of Cher. The singer of the 73-year-old wore a leather jacket, top and tights and black high boots of acordonadas Miu Miu.

Cher posing for the cover of CR. (Photo: CR Fashion Book)

Kim Kardashianone of the entrepreneurs and the it girls of the most influential planet, could not be omitted from this edition and, as expected, led to a look that accentuates your curves. The wife of Kanye West used a black dress, the adapted to the body with a belt and a hair style, vintage, what is Priscilla Presley. In relation to the make-upbushy eyebrows and eyes was effect cat eye – intensive.

“The whole thing is a cover with @Cher! Now, you know, to pose that Cher is my symbol of life, and next to her was a dream come true!, Kim wrote on her IG and added: “My other icon of style @naomi was also on the set!”.

Kim Kardashian was chosen to be the output of the “power” in March. (Photo: CR Fashion Book)

Naomi posed with a series of Saint Laurent very similar to the bigger sister of the Kardashian clan, but he also took other clothes, laid down next to the singer. The supermodel wore trench coat faux leather, leather with shoulder pads, a matching belt, and stiletto heels white lace from Gianvito Rossi.

Naomi was one of the legendary figures chosen for this edition of the magazine. (Photo: CR Fashion Book)

Naomi took advantage of the interview to talk about his various charitable projects, as their support for the research on HIV / AIDSmotivated by the life of the well-known stylists of the famous Ray Petri, of the suffered, the virus. “I was surprised by your illness, especially at the end, how badly the others treated. Since then, I support AIDS research and the search for a cure,” said the model. “It is something for which I fight today. It’s been almost two and a half decades. I think there is a cure”.

Cher and Naomi Campbell posing with a retro style for CR Fashion Book. (Photo: CR Fashion Book)

While Kim, who are currently studying to be a lawyer to be related to his work criminal justice and the reform penitenciara. “I’m already four black children in this society and our system is very discriminatory against individuals with black and brown. I want to do everything to help you live,” he said, and concluded with the words: “I Never knew much about the system until I began to investigate, and after I learned and saw how many things were bad, really I couldn’t stop”.

Kim, fulfilled a dream by posing with the most important addresses. (Photos: CR Fashion Book)

On the other hand, Cher talked about her different struggles, such as the equality of women, rights of the veterans.”I’m not a pacifist,” he said. “Let go of me, but I am also very gentle, and very loving, and I have a very good moral compass”.

Cher talked about her relationship with fashion and their various social struggles. (Photos: CR Fashion Book)

The superstar, she turned about their relationship with fashion. “For me, everything is going to feel a sense of passion. It is almost like a painting or a work of art, ” he commented and concluded: “I mean, I have a pair of jeans that I haven’t, because I don’t know how long, and use it every time I sing ‘Believe'”.