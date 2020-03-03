Wow! Shakira paid tribute to during the carnival of Barranquilla, her double had.

Shakira is one of the most famous artists of the time, especially after the incredible performance in the show-halftime of the Super Bowl.

Since then, the turnover has not only increased the Colombian singerbut your fans have taken advantage of to give him tribute.

Example of this is the challenge, the Champeta, inspired by the dance, the Shak it was the last game in the NFL, which was very popular in the social networks. We all want to do it!

But between the samples of affection and admiration, the more the attention of the artists from 43 yearsthe Queen of the carnival of Barranquilla 2020.

The young woman’s name is Isabella Chams, and stressed at the ceremony, thanks to their energetic and the hypnotic movements of the hips, which are both similar to those of the woman Piqué.

The artist of “blackmail” she hesitated not a second, share the video, where the dancer mimics perfectly their complicated choreographies. Yes, even a moving message sent to him many thanks!

Thank you, Isabella Chams through a beautiful homage. In Barranquilla, I will remain, forever, wrote Shakira in social networks, where the publication is already more than seven millions of replicas.