Alessandra Ambrosio announces retirement in a parade, in the Victoria’s Secret Style

The supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, recently announced on Monday that the parade of the Victoria’s Secret show was in Shanghai the last of his career. At the age of 36, Alessandra Ambrosio is on the 21 at the top of his profession, and the absence of the oscillations in the canons of beauty have changed your status. Thirteenth model of the highest paid in the years 2016, according to the list of ForbesCombined angel the Victoria’s Secret advertising campaigns for brands such as Omega, or the Ciroc, and the cover of magazines for men and women the mainstream or niche IN the Narcisseand the shows that are chosen.

“When I started, I’d go to all the fashion weeks, and it was a fashion show after the other. Ended up burning, but that’s what happens when a man is young, and it paid off,” he said to EL pais a few weeks ago. “I live in a different way: I’m going to London for a single show, I see friends that have not been made, spend the time and have a good time. You know, I like it, but in small doses,” he says.

The model wants to dedicate himself to his two children, Anja, 9 years old, and Noah, 5. After the team members traveled to Shanghai to help his mother in her last show. Brazil also wants to have more time for their successful fashion line in the bathroom “Ale by Alessandra”, and the career of the actress He is currently in the stars The father, in the Double-dose to 2.

By the side of another Brazilian model, Adriana Lima, and Ambrosio was on the angel the veterans of Victoria’s Secret; passed underwear without any interruption in the business since the year 2000, and his contract, they say, was that a seven-digit number. Before the parade, he said: “When I started with them, I was on cloud nine, and still here 17 years later is almost surreal. I am glad to show that age is not an obstacle to keep you at the top of the profession.”