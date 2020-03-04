Alessandra Ambrosio is in a completely Nude photo in the shower with your boyfriend RedeTV!

The model took advantage of the mood for Valentine’s day

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The weather warmed up in the Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio, on the afternoon of Friday (14. May). The model appeared completely Nude in a photo of you in the shower at the side of the namoradoo an Italian Nicolo’ Oddito celebrate Valentine’s day.

“Happy Valentine’s,” he wrote the famous ” on the label. In the picture “hot”, and the two kiss under the rain shower. An emoji of a heart, cover the Breasts of the model.

In the comments of the fans, praising the beauty of Alessandra. “The fire,” wrote one internet user. “It casalzão,” joked another.

To check out the.

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

You see, too!

>>> The alleged lover Now enter in the dispute on the heritage of the moderator, the newspaper said

>>> Defense prisoner of Azkaban, He threatens to expose the “powers” of Marcos Mion in the lawsuit, says the writer

>>> Beautiful, strike a pose-with Gracyanne Barbosa, and the dog steals the scene

Watch the video, and subscribe to the channel RedeTV! on YouTube:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMqPbRLiIXI(/embed)