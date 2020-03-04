Alessandra Ambrosio: “it doesn’t have to be thin, you must be fit | style

More info

At the age of 36, Alessandra Ambrosio 21 builds up to to the top of your profession, without the UPS and downs of the standards of beauty have changed your status. Appear on place 13 in the list of Forbes the most well-paid jobs by the year 2016, it fits very well with the activity of the ‘angel’ of Victoria Street, with campaigns for brands such as Omega, or Cîroc, and the cover of magazines men and women the mainstream or, the niche is one of the Narcisseand the shows are selected with the finger, as in the case of Balmain two years ago, and Julien Macdonald, the last Monday in the week of fashion in London.

“When I started, I went through all the fashion weeks, and a presentation to the other. He had just sold out, but that’s what happens when you are a young man, and it was worth it,” he says, ” behind-the-scenes of the Museum, where you are, in EL país. “I live in a different way: I was in London, I make a fashion show, I can see the friends that I do not find, and spend a good time. You know, I like it, but in small doses,” he says.

Ambrosio is also in the catwalk in london, on the state of the global Ambassador for the vodka Cîroc, one of the sponsors of the parade and the Museum and the provider, out of the hundreds of cocktails, which go hand-in-hand at the party that precedes it. The designer has created in turn a dress inspired by the blue bottle, which makes a feature of the mark, which the Brazilian made its appearance. The synergies, which will help to ensure to spin the machinery of fashion, and it showed what was now expected of the models. Ambrosio is not only see you: offers interviews, behind-the-scenes, and write in the social networks of the brand. The project, together with the photographer Mario Testino, who also as creative director: “Mario, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best photographers in the world. The Cîroc wanted it to be. the life reflect, in a tone of joy and celebration, because it is just so: it is not always in a good mood and full of energy What’s more, he loves the country of Brazil. I feel for him a lot of affection, as we say.”

Another Brazilian model, Adriana Lima, Ambrosio is the “angel” more than a veteran of Victoria’s Secret: see, uninterrupted, the business-underwear-since the year 2000, and his contract is said to come in seven figures. In November, it will spread again her wings again, this time in Shanghai, and it is claimed to be the first surprised: “When I started with them, I was on cloud nine, and still here 17 years later is almost surreal. I’m happy to be able to show that age is no barrier for you at the top of the profession.”

Turned into a kind of Super Bowl of fashion, the fashion show is now a global view, in which every detail is important, and that 800 million people in 190 countries that came with the tv. It has also been criticized for its lack of diversity, and by extreme diets, which in the models themselves. The very’ambrosio said in the magazine Edit that is the only way to recover from the birth of her daughter, at the time of the feed, if fed at 1,200 calories a day, but today, let’s avoid the controversy: “it is Not about thin, but in good shape. If you get closer to the date of the exhibition, as well as the beginning of the training, I feel good about myself, because at the same time, as I prepared for the case, I know that I have something good for my body.”

With two young children, Anja and Noah with businessman Jamie Mazur, with whom he has been engaged since 2008, the family lives in Los Angeles with its obligations as a model for the management of the company itself, in a way, ále by Alessandra, and her work as a goodwill Ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of the United States of America. But this level of activity does not prevent the hashtag #forever onvacation be used, although he says that the “vacation-mode”,-it is a state of mind, so that Every time you use it all the time, because I don’t enjoy something, what I do; it is my work, on vacation, hanging out with my friends or stay at home with my children. It is a kind of mantra: “I want to feel what I do, I do things because I want to, not because I have to do it.”